Adidas retains local law firm in response to Pitino lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Adidas has hired a Louisville law firm in its federal case against disgraced basketball coach Rick Pitino.

Pitino sued the German sports apparel giant last month as part of the fallout from the FBI's massive investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several prominent college basketball programs.

Adidas has provided apparel for UofL's athletic teams for a number of years.

A high-ranking Adidas executive was named in the FBI's complaint announced Sept. 27. Pitino, athletic director Tom Jurich and two assistant basketball coaches were fired.

Adidas hired the firm of Stites and Harbison. Pence and Whetzel represents Pitino.

