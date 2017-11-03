Churchill Downs already looking forward to Breeders' Cup 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday night on WAVE 3 News and NBC, the best horses in the world face off in the Breeders' Cup.

The richest two days in racing began on November 3 at California’s Del Mar Racetrack and wraps up in prime time Saturday night.

Although Churchill Downs doesn't host the event this year, track officials are excited because it's headed back to Louisville in 2018. It will be a time for Churchill to showcase millions of dollars in renovations and a time for local hotels and restaurants to make some serious Breeders' Cup cash that they've been missing.

"We bring people in from not just around the country, but all over the world here to celebrate racing," John Asher, Churchill Down's Vice President of Racing Communications, said.

While Keeneland did a great job of hosting Breeders' Cup guests in Kentucky in 2015, the event hasn't been at Churchill Downs since 2011.

"It's been here eight times previously and we're getting ready for that ninth," Asher said.

Race fans will see the city's major progress in the last seven years, with many new hotels, restaurants and attractions like NULU and Whiskey Row. They'll also see a new and improved Churchill, now undergoing two more major renovations in the form of three levels of added suites by the starting gate and the just announced $32 million parking project aimed to make transportation easier and more beautiful with 900 new trees.

To celebrate, Breeders' Cup races will be simulcast on the Big Board Friday and Saturday and special giveaways are planned. Fans like Mark Stateler and his wife Gina came to Louisville from St. Louis to take part in the Breeders' Cup Weekend at Churchill and for a good reason. "I got in the Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, so I'm super excited," Mark Stateler said. His wife agreed about the chance to be at Churchill: "The first time I was here was for the Derby, so twice in one year I get to come."

Mark Stateler is a real bettor, qualifying on horseplayers.com. The couple is looking forward to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, as the winner is usually the early Derby favorite and the $6 million Classic pitting Bob Baffert's Arrogate and Steve Assmusen's Gun Runner, although he might not bet either. "I'm a long shot guy, not real big on picking the favorites," Stateler said. "I'm always looking for the big payoff."

It's only $5 to get into Churchill Downs tonight and tomorrow.

Next year will be the ninth time Churchill Downs has hosted the Breeders' Cup. Churchill and Santa Anita Park in Arcadia will tie the record in 2018 for hosting the most times.

