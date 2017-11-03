UPS Worldport revs up for holiday season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 'Tis the season for shopping, packing and shipping. UPS is gearing up for another busy season.

The Worldport hub, located in Louisville, is UPS's largest air facility. According to UPS, it processes an average of 1.6 million packages a day using 155 miles of conveyors.

At the peak of the holiday season, workers see four and half to five million a day.

"Yeah we always put in special hours come peak season," UPS employee Cory Dawson said.

The 2017 forecast from UPS projects a record holiday delivery of about 750 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

UPS says Worldport is the largest automated package handling facility in the world. It's the center point of UPS’s worldwide air network.

The Worldport is revving up its workforce to make sure you have a happy holiday.

If you're looking for a seasonal job, UPS is hiring holiday help.

