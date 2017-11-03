Concerned citizen's tip leads Bardstown Police to stolen bike, 13 grams of meth

MT. WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a dirt bike theft, thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen.

On Wednesday, the citizen saw the dirt bike in a truck at a convenience store on US 150, according to police. The citizen told officers that he recognized the bike because he knew the victim.

The Bardstown Police Department, with help from the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, were able to return the bike to the owner on site.

After questioning, William Matthew Romine, 47 of Mt. Washington, and Christy Ellen Lax, 42 of Mt. Washington, were arrested for receiving stolen property.

Detectives also recovered over 13 grams of meth, two grams of marijuana, and almost a half gram of heroin from the suspects' vehicle, according to police.

