Man found guilty in death of gender-fluid Iowa teenager

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A man was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a gender-fluid Iowa teenager that drew the attention of the U.S. Justice Department.
A jury convicted Jorge Sanders-Galvez, 23, in the death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson of Burlington, the Des Moines Register reported .
Johnson's body was found March 2, 2016, in an alley behind a Burlington home, a plastic garbage bag wrapped around the teen's head. Investigators say bleach had been poured on the bullet-riddled body in an apparent attempt to destroy DNA evidence.
The killing stunned the eastern Iowa city of 25,000 and raised fears that the popular Burlington High School student was the victim of a hate crime because the teen was gender-fluid, identifying both as male and female, according to relatives. The teen alternately used his birth name and the female persona "Kandicee."
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions brought national attention to the case when he sent a federal hate crimes prosecutor to assist state and local authorities. A decision on federal hate crimes charges is pending, but the prosecutor assigned by Sessions indicated in court documents that Johnson's gender identity played a role, with the cousins attacking the teen after discovering during a sexual encounter that Johnson was gender nonconforming.
At trial this week, prosecutors said Johnson was wearing a pink headband and hair extensions when Sanders-Galvez and his cousin saw the teen at a store, followed Johnson in their car, then took the teen to a Burlington home.
Sanders-Galvez, an aspiring rapper who went by the nickname "Lumni," testified at his trial and maintained he didn't know Johnson and didn't kill the teen. Sanders-Galvez was from the St. Louis area but had been staying in Burlington for weeks before the killing.
His cousin, 25-year-old Jaron Purham, is expected to stand trial later. Purham is serving time in Missouri after he was convicted on charges related to his flight from officers tying to arrest him last year. Officers said they recovered a .357 revolver in Purham's vehicle after he drove into a police car outside St. Louis, and testing showed that it was the gun used to shoot Johnson.
Investigators testified they found Johnson's backpack at a Burlington home where Purham and Sanders-Galvez had been staying with Purham's pregnant girlfriend. Both men fled to the St. Louis area within 48 hours after Johnson's slaying, investigators said.
___
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
The Trump administration says it was misled by attorneys for an immigrant teen in federal custody who had sought and obtained an abortion following a lawsuit.More >>
The Trump administration says it was misled by attorneys for an immigrant teen in federal custody who had sought and obtained an abortion following a lawsuit.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remainMore >>
Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remainMore >>
Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroomMore >>
Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroomMore >>
Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terroristsMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terroristsMore >>
House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeownersMore >>
House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeownersMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>