Daviess Co. looking to build new judicial center

The Daviess County Fiscal Court is talking about building a new judicial center.

Although a $600,000 renovation for a new family court room is happening at the current judicial center, many see a need for something new.

Parking can be an issue and space is limited inside too, but for now this project is distant and the current renovations will solve some of these issues.

"If it takes us 10 years, it takes us 10 years. In the interim, we have address the issue and I don't know that the money we put in now will be wasted," said Judge-executive Al Mattingly.

Since this idea is so new, there is no timeline or location for the project.

