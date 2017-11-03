Panthers' Davis fined $48K for hit on Bucs' Humphries

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was fined $48,620 by the NFL on Friday for his hit Sunday on Tampa Bay wide receiver Adam Humphries.
Davis, the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014, posted on Instagram that he was unhappy with the fine and insisted the hit was legal. He was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, which was deemed a helmet-to-helmet hit.
"As a 13yr vet that honestly tries to play the game of football the way it's supposed to be played," Davis wrote, "I can't imagine that this freakin' tackle would cost me $48,620! Not a single part of this play was dirty! I love playing this game but if this was illegal then it's time for me to retire!"
Davis added that he was appealing the fine.
Miami's Kiko Alonso was docked $9,115 for his hit on Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco, who suffered a concussion on the play. Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was not fined for either of his two unnecessary roughness penalties in that game, including one for shoving Ravens backup QB Ryan Mallett by the throat.
New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts was fined for a helmet hit on Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman. Also from that game, the Falcons' Ahtyba Rubin docked $18,231 for roughing the passer on Josh McCown.
Denver safety Justin Simmons was fined $24,309 for his unnecessary roughness penalty on an incomplete pass to Kansas City's Demarcus Robinson from Alex Smith. The Chiefs' Marcus Peters has to pay $12,154 for using the goal post as a prop after returning a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown.
Detroit's D.J. Hayden, Cornelius Washington and Jeremiah Valoaga were each fined $3,037 for leaving the sideline during a skirmish that involved teammate A'Shawn Robinson, who was ejected for throwing two punches at Pittsburgh's Ramon Foster near the end of their game. Robinson was not fined.
Fined $18,231 for roughing the passer were Cleveland's Jamie Collins, Dallas' Damien Wilson and Houston's Zach Cunningham. Seattle's Bobby Wagner was docked the same amount for a horsecollar tackle.
Minnesota's Eric Wilson was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct against Cleveland.
Among those fined $9,115 by the league were: Minnesota's Shamar Stephen (facemask), Carolina's Andrew Gachkar (unnecessary roughness), New England's Joe Thuney (clipping), the Los Angeles Chargers' Hayes Pullard (facemask) and Seattle's Thomas Rawls (chop block).
