Girl Scouts inspire and support women in recovery

The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana donated care packages and hope to women at The Healing Place on Friday. The packages included personal care items and notes of inspiration.More >>
The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana donated care packages and hope to women at The Healing Place on Friday. The packages included personal care items and notes of inspiration.More >>
Pitino sued the German sports apparel giant last month as part of the fallout from the FBI's massive investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several prominent college basketball programs.More >>
Pitino sued the German sports apparel giant last month as part of the fallout from the FBI's massive investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several prominent college basketball programs.More >>
The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 Friday afternoon.More >>
The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 Friday afternoon.More >>
UPS is gearing up for another busy season. The Worldport hub, located in Louisville, is UPS's largest air facility.More >>
UPS is gearing up for another busy season. The Worldport hub, located in Louisville, is UPS's largest air facility.More >>
A dedication ceremony was held Friday to mark the 100-year anniversary of Camp Zachary Taylor during World War I.More >>
A dedication ceremony was held Friday to mark the 100-year anniversary of Camp Zachary Taylor during World War I.More >>