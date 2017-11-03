Girl Scouts inspire and support women in recovery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana donated care packages and hope to women at The Healing Place on Friday.

The packages included personal care items and notes of inspiration. The notes are meant to inspire and encourage The Healing Place clients on the road to recovery.

The Healing Place is a nationally-recognized drug and alcohol recovery program.

Scouts collected hundreds of pairs of socks, toothbrushes, soap and other personal care items over the past month.

The collection drive was the finale for the National Stand Behind Her Movement, a multi-state initiative to support and empower women.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Big support for tiny homes in Portland

+ Derby City Weekend launches in Louisville

+ Louisville makes Travel & Leisure's list of America's 20 Favorite Cities

According to the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, the Stand Beside Her campaign is focused on raising awareness on the on-going need to foster an environment and communities where all girls are supported and able to develop into confident women who are prepared to fully contribute to society.

The final week of the campaign is centered around October 31 each year, which is Girl Scouts’ founder Juliette Gordon Low’s birthday. Low’s life work was about developing, mentoring and supporting strong girls and women.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.