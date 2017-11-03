Henderson schools could close to protest pension

The battle over the pension fix in Kentucky could lead to school closures.

Teachers are coming together and calling for Governor Matt Bevin to "Keep the Promise." That's what Bevin is calling the proposed pension plan.

State employees are saying that the plan doesn't keep the promise that was made to them when they took their jobs.

Now, the Henderson County Schools Superintendent is allowing teachers and employees to advocate for their futures.

If Bevin calls a special session, she expects that to happen in the next couple of weeks.

Plans are already set for staff to travel to Frankfort on school buses.

They would be joining several other school corporations that are expressing frustrations as well.

Again, we want to remind you that Governor Bevin has not called for a special session to address the pension plan yet.

Henderson County Schools just want to give parents a heads up that if he does, students will have a day off.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.