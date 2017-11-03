ISP issues Silver Alert for young woman believed to be in 'extreme danger'

PORTAGE, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a young woman believed to be in extreme danger.

Police said they are looking for Georgeanna Passmore-Fisher, 24. Passmore-Fisher is approximately 5'3" and 220 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

ISP also stated the woman may require medical assistance.

She was last seen on Wednesday in Portage, Indiana.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122, 219-477-3000, or 911.



