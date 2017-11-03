School official: Jtown High surveillance shows officer confront student first

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County School Board member has asked for the contract between Jefferson County Public Schools and the Jeffersontown Police Department to be dissolved, after seeing surveillance video of a confrontation between police officers and students at Jeffersontown High School.

On Wednesday video surfaced of that showed a fight between students and Jeffersontown Police Officers. Parents had concerns over use of force from the officers.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ JCPS interim superintendent calls for reviews of fight between Jtown High students, police

+ UPDATE: Jtown PD defends officers, shares another look at fight with students

School Board member Chris Kolb said he watched surveillance video that shows the incident that led up to the brawl in the halls of Jeffersontown High.

He claimed the video showed an altercation between two students that was deescalating and being handled by the assistant principal. In the video, a police officer responded to the incident and made the first physical contact with the student, according to Kolb.

"One of the officers comes around behind one of the students and grabs the student and within a few seconds of grabbing the student he's wrestling him to the ground,” Kolb said. “In the first student with a police officer, it is clearly the officer who escalates the situation."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Kolb has been vocal about his concern for police officers that aren't student resource officers and their interactions with students.

"The sad thing is that these officers were supposedly there to prevent these things from happening, and it's actually their presence there that created an event like this,” Kolb said.

He said the officer violated their contract by getting involved when the student in question didn't appear to break the law.

"I don’t see how you can look at this video and see any lawbreaking happening,” said Kolb.

Kolb said he's asking that the surveillance video be released.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, he said he plans on asking that the contract between the JTown Police Department and the school district be dissolved.

JCPS has launched two internal investigations into the incident and the climate inside Jeffersontown High School.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.