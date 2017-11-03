Forever Unbridled scores upset win in Breeders' Cup Distaff

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Forever Unbridled capped a day of upsets with a half-length victory in the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Del Mar, showing no rust off a 73-day layoff.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Forever Unbridled ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.25 and paid $9.40 to win at 7-2 odds on Friday.

Abel Tasman, a winner of three Grade 1 races this year, was second for trainer Bob Baffert. Paradise Woods finished third.

Elate, the 2-1 favorite, finished fourth in the eight-horse field.

Trainer Dallas Stewart earned his second Cup victory, 16 years after Unbridled Elaine's upset win in the same race at Belmont Park. Velazquez collected his 14th career win in the $2 million race.

Stellar Wind, a six-time Grade 1 winner, finished last in her final race before retirement. Her trainer, John Sadler, extended his Cup skid to 41 races.

