UPS employees stock Dare to Care food bank

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPS employees gave back to the community on Friday by collecting canned goods for Dare to Care.

Initially, UPS thought they'd be donating about 1,500 pounds of food, but actually delivered more than 5,000.

"I can tell you there are three things UPS is good at, the first is taking care of our employees, the second thing is building relationships with organizations outside in the community, and the third thing is delivering packages, and that's what we are doing right now," UPS employee Larry Rose said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Adidas retains local law firm in response to Pitino lawsuit

+ Big support for tiny homes in Portland

+ Churchill Downs already looking forward to Breeders' Cup 2018

Dare to Care food banks are located throughout the county. The Dare to Care website states their mission is "To lead our community to feed the hungry and conquer the cycle of need."

Last year, Dare to Care provided nearly 20 million meals to people in Louisville, thanks to donations like the one today from UPS.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.