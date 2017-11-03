Caught on cam: Coin theft at Henderson business

A suspected serial thief strikes again.

Bryan Young owns Corner Laundry in Henderson. About a year ago, someone broke into a vending machine in his business.

He fixed the machine and then in October, he believes the same man broke into his change machine and stole $600. He said it cost him several more hundred dollars in repairs and a better lock system.

"Well, I just want him caught. That's all I really want. I want him caught and let him quit what he's doing. Because it puts a strain on all of us small business owners that have to deal with this, and it's a nuisance. We come in and everything's broke into and all of our money is gone and we got bills to pay too,” Bryan Young said.

The same man has also broken into a Laundry business in Bardstown.

If you have any information, call Henderson Police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.