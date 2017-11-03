Clark County Veterans Court graduates get second chance

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - On Friday, a special graduation of Veterans Court was held in Clark County.

The specialized court closely monitors veterans in the court system who want treatment for substance abuse, addiction or who have serious mental health issues, according to the Veterans Court of Southern Indiana website.

Veterans Court is a rigorous program which can take as little as 12 months to as long as 18 months.

"They go through a progress of changing behaviors, gaining skills that are helping them access their treatment, helping them gain employment, vocational training, housing they need, if they need mental health, or substance abuse treatment or any other treatment that is important for them to be successful citizens again -- that is what they gain out of Veterans Court," Clark County Circuit 3 Judge Maria Granger said.

The Clark County Veterans Court is a collaborative effort among Floyd, Scott and Clark counties.

