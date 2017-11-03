KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lone Oak, KY

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, Nov. 3 in Lone Oak.

According to Kentucky State Police Lt. Brian Duvall, around 3:49 p.m. detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 211 N. Concord Ave. to serve a felony arrest warrant on 31-year-old Thomas Myers of Paducah, Kentucky. The warrant being served was for felony theft of mail.

Lt. Duvall says a preliminary investigation shows that detectives talked to a female at the home. She then took detectives to Myers.

Duvall says while in the room Myers had a weapon. Then one of the detectives fired his gun hitting Myers.

First aid was then given to Myers by detectives until emergency crews could arrive.

EMS arrived and took Myers to a hospital for treatment.

Myers is in stable condition.

It is not clear how many shots were fired or what kind of a weapon Myers had.

The officer's name is not being released at this time. He will be interviewed in the next few days by investigators.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office contacted State Police Post 1. KSP then contacted the Critical Response Incident Team who arrived at the scene.

Lt. Ezra Strout with the Critical Incident Response Team is now leading the investigation, according to Lt. Duvall.

The area is expected to be blocked off until after 10 p.m. due to investigators continuing to gather facts on the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

