Floyd County woman sentenced to 20 years

(Source: Wave 3 News) (Source: Wave 3 News)

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - A Floyd County woman has been sentenced to 20 years for her role in the murder and robbery of a veteran.

Chelsea Wilson, 20, pled guilty to felony robbery.

Our partners the News and Tribune report that as part of the deal, she's agreed to testify against co-defendant James Duffy. He's awaiting trial on murder and robbery charges.

The couple is charged in the 2016 shooting death of 68-year-old Lewis Morrison in Floyds Knobs.

Police say they stole Morrison's truck and a duffel bag of cash.

Wilson's arrest was filled with dramatic twists and turns. A homeowner eventually discovered she and Duffy in his garage and called the police.

