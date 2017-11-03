Man sentenced to federal prison for Kentucky Derby sex trafficking

Chelsea Wilson pleaded guilty to felony robbery. Our partners the News and Tribune report that as part of the deal, she's agreed to testify against co-defendant James Duffy.More >>
A Louisville man will spend a decade in federal prison for sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl during the Kentucky Derby.More >>
Graduation of veterans from Veterans Court, a specialized court closely monitors veterans in the court system who want treatment for substance abuse, addiction or who have serious mental health issues.More >>
Last year, Dare to Care provided nearly 20 million meals to people in Louisville, thanks to donations like the one today from UPS.More >>
The alleged shooter's next hearing will be on November 13.More >>
