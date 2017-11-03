Man sentenced to federal prison for Kentucky Derby sex trafficking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man will spend a decade in federal prison for sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl during the Kentucky Derby.

Keith Napier JR., 27, was sentenced to 121 months on Friday. That’s a little more than 10 years.

He admitted to driving the teen to various hotels to have sex for money between March 2016 and May 2016.

Most of the clients were from out of state.

Napier was arrested during a prostitution sting surrounding the Kentucky Derby.

LMPD found a listing on backpage.com advertising prostitution.

