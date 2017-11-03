Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastside 54, Fremont 35
Edinburgh 81, Indpls Metro 12
Greensburg 75, Jac-Cen-Del 69
Muncie Burris 52, Union (Modoc) 13
N. Montgomery 49, Turkey Run 30
New Castle 52, Rushville 47
Northview 57, Bloomfield 30
Oak Hill 61, Peru 28
Providence Cristo Rey 37, Christel House Academy 11
Randolph Southern 42, Northeastern 34
S. Ripley 50, Batesville 36
Southwestern (Shelby) 53, Waldron 48
Washington 44, N. Knox 38
|Henryville Tip-Off Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Madison Shawe 38, Clarksville 37
|Pool B
Henryville 55, Crothersville 32
Southwestern (Hanover) 53, Austin 43
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.