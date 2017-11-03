Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Sectional Finals=
CLASS 6A=
Sectional 2=
Penn 40, Warsaw 0
Sectional 7=
Avon 47, Brownsburg 25
CLASS 5A=
Sectional 10=
Concord 28, Goshen 12
Sectional 11=
Kokomo 37, McCutcheon 7
Sectional 15=
Columbus East 42, Floyd Central 14
Sectional 16=
Terre Haute North 34, Terre Haute South 10
CLASS 4A=
Sectional 23=
E. Central 24, Silver Creek 0
CLASS 3A=
Sectional 26=
Indpls Brebeuf 48, Southmont 14
CLASS 3A=
Sectional 28=
Ft. Wayne Luers 20, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Sectional 30=
Danville 44, Greencastle 0
CLASS 2A=
Sectional 35=
Eastbrook 28, Cass 7
Sectional 37=
Indpls Scecina 14, Triton Central 0
Sectional 39=
Providence 41, Paoli 25
CLASS A=
Sectional 41=
LaVille 10, Triton 7
Sectional 47=
Fountain Central 43, Attica 0
Sectional 48=
Eastern (Greene) 33, N. Central (Farmersburg) 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
