Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL

Sectional Finals=

CLASS 6A=

Sectional 2=

Penn 40, Warsaw 0

Sectional 7=

Avon 47, Brownsburg 25

CLASS 5A=

Sectional 10=

Concord 28, Goshen 12

Sectional 11=

Kokomo 37, McCutcheon 7

Sectional 15=

Columbus East 42, Floyd Central 14

Sectional 16=

Terre Haute North 34, Terre Haute South 10

CLASS 4A=

Sectional 23=

E. Central 24, Silver Creek 0

CLASS 3A=

Sectional 26=

Indpls Brebeuf 48, Southmont 14

CLASS 3A=

Sectional 28=

Ft. Wayne Luers 20, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Sectional 30=

Danville 44, Greencastle 0

CLASS 2A=

Sectional 35=

Eastbrook 28, Cass 7

Sectional 37=

Indpls Scecina 14, Triton Central 0

Sectional 39=

Providence 41, Paoli 25

CLASS A=

Sectional 41=

LaVille 10, Triton 7

Sectional 47=

Fountain Central 43, Attica 0

Sectional 48=

Eastern (Greene) 33, N. Central (Farmersburg) 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.