Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Lou. Central 50, Pike Co. Central 0

Lou. Christian Academy 49, Carroll Co. 0

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 37, Cooper 12

Lou. Trinity 70, Lou. Seneca 0

Monroe Co. 36, Newport 6

Newport Central Catholic 37, Metcalfe Co. 12

Walton-Verona 72, Lou. Shawnee 0

Class 1A=

First Round=

Bethlehem 48, Fulton Co. 0

Hazard 50, Pineville 22

Pikeville 47, Harlan 14

Class 2A=

First Round=

Somerset 42, Shelby Valley 0

Class 3A=

First Round=

Boyle Co. 47, West Carter 14

Casey Co. 51, Morgan Co. 0

Class 4A=

First Round=

Johnson Central 43, Mason Co. 0

Class 5A=

First Round=

Cov. Catholic 56, Bullitt East 14

Harlan Co. 40, Pulaski Co. 0

Southwestern 56, Perry Co. Central 8

