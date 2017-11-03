Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Lou. Central 50, Pike Co. Central 0
Lou. Christian Academy 49, Carroll Co. 0
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 37, Cooper 12
Lou. Trinity 70, Lou. Seneca 0
Monroe Co. 36, Newport 6
Newport Central Catholic 37, Metcalfe Co. 12
Walton-Verona 72, Lou. Shawnee 0
Class 1A=
First Round=
Bethlehem 48, Fulton Co. 0
Hazard 50, Pineville 22
Pikeville 47, Harlan 14
Class 2A=
First Round=
Somerset 42, Shelby Valley 0
Class 3A=
First Round=
Boyle Co. 47, West Carter 14
Casey Co. 51, Morgan Co. 0
Class 4A=
First Round=
Johnson Central 43, Mason Co. 0
Class 5A=
First Round=
Cov. Catholic 56, Bullitt East 14
Harlan Co. 40, Pulaski Co. 0
Southwestern 56, Perry Co. Central 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
