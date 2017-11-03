Dispatcher meets mom and baby she helped deliver over 911 call

Union County Dispatcher Katie Williamson holds the baby she helped delivery over a 911 call this week.

It's a story we first told you on Wednesday, a 911 dispatcher helped deliver a baby over the phone.

We were invited to be there for the special moment when the mother and her son met the dispatcher for the first time.

[PREVIOUS: Union County dispatcher helps delivery baby over phone]

"He decided to come on Halloween and give everybody a scare," said Tiffany Martin of Union County, holding her healthy 5 lbs, 5 oz. baby boy.

Martin carefully handed her son to Katie Williamson, a Union County 911 Dispatcher of nearly two years.

"Hello baby Jackson," Williamson smiled and handed Martin a small gift bag with several items of newborn clothing in it.

Martin recounted what it was like to be in labor, in her friend's driveway out in the cold that Halloween morning.

"I had to pull him out and lay him on my stomach and hold his neck up for support and I just wrapped him in the robe that I had on," Martin said.

Martin's friend, Toni Allison of Union County, was the one to make the 911 call when she realized her friend was in labor. Allison spoke with the dispatcher for only a few minutes, as baby Jackson couldn't wait to meet the world. Allison took Williamson's directions quickly, helping her friend and the baby to safety before medics arrived.

"I was pretty calm through the whole thing. I have a medical background, a CNA for 14 and a half years," said Allison.

On the other end of the phone, Williamson said once she could hear the baby crying for the first time in the background, she cried, too.

It was certainly a Halloween the women and Union County 911 Dispatch won't forget.

