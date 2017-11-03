Thousands of guns auctioned by KSP so far this year

These are a sampling of guns confiscated by LMPD. (Source: LMPD, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From the hands of bad guys to the sales rack.

Hundreds of guns seized by police are being sold once again.

Our WAVE 3 News investigation showed how the Louisville Metro Police Department is finding more guns on the streets than ever before, more than 1,200 since the 9th Mobile Division's inception in September of 2015.

So where do confiscated guns go?

Every two months, Kentucky State Police holds a gun auction. They offer between 500 to 800 guns for sale at a time.

From Glocks to Uzi's, to the pricier Sig Sauers.

More than 4,000 guns have been auctioned so far this year. The average price is roughly $172, according to our partners with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. In 2015, they state, Kentucky made more than $600,000.

The auctions are open only to federally licensed arm dealers who have to also register with the state.

Then, the guns are back up for sale

"These dealers are not just from Kentucky," WAVE 3 News Safety and Security Expert Deshawn Johnson told us. "They are from other states - Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia."

Not all confiscated guns are eligible for auction, like those which have been modified or those with cases that have not been adjudicated.

Johnson also explained judges have the power to order a weapon be destroyed.

Legal gun owners can play a part in making sure weapons stay off the streets and off the auction block.

LMPD tells us some of their seized guns were stolen right out of cars.

"If you brag about something, people are going to know about it and that may make you a target," Matt Noyse of Openrange told us.

At Openrange, they preach about using safes. He showed us some models with holes for steel cable ties to secure it in place, even in one's car.

By law, KSP has to make an effort to return stolen guns to their legal owners. That is unless the serial numbers are gone.

Of the auction money, KSP keeps 20%. The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security gets the rest according to The Center for Investigative Reporting.

KSP told us the money is then used to buy local police departments vests, tasers and firearms.

Kentucky was the first to ban the destruction of guns in 1998.

Since then, a number of other states like Texas, Georgia and Tennessee have also passed similar laws, according to an analysis by CNN.

