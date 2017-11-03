Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chesterton 37, Highland 23
Cloverdale 65, Riverton Parke 34
DeKalb 73, Lakeland 60
Eastside 54, Fremont 35
Edinburgh 81, Indpls Metro 12
Franklin Co. 52, Rising Sun 30
Ft. Wayne North 46, Whitko 42
Greensburg 75, Jac-Cen-Del 69
Leo 50, Heritage 21
Mitchell 64, White River Valley 51
Muncie Burris 52, Union (Modoc) 13
N. Montgomery 49, Turkey Run 30
New Castle 52, Rushville 47
Northview 57, Bloomfield 30
Oak Hill 61, Peru 28
Providence Cristo Rey 37, Christel House Academy 11
Randolph Southern 42, Northeastern 34
S. Ripley 50, Batesville 36
Seeger 50, Crawfordsville 30
Southwestern (Shelby) 53, Waldron 48
Tri-West 61, Indian Creek 58
Union Co. 54, Milan 48
Washington 44, N. Knox 38
Wood Memorial 34, Perry Central 28
|Henryville Tip-Off Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Madison Shawe 38, Clarksville 37
|Pool B
Henryville 55, Crothersville 32
Southwestern (Hanover) 53, Austin 43
