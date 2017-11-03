Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chesterton 37, Highland 23

Cloverdale 65, Riverton Parke 34

DeKalb 73, Lakeland 60

Eastside 54, Fremont 35

Edgewood 66, S. Vermillion 59

Edinburgh 81, Indpls Metro 12

Franklin Co. 52, Rising Sun 30

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 54, Ft. Wayne Wayne 21

Ft. Wayne North 46, Whitko 42

Greensburg 75, Jac-Cen-Del 69

Leo 50, Heritage 21

Mitchell 64, White River Valley 51

Muncie Burris 52, Union (Modoc) 13

Munster 80, Hammond 41

N. Montgomery 49, Turkey Run 30

New Castle 52, Rushville 47

Northview 57, Bloomfield 30

Oak Hill 61, Peru 28

Providence Cristo Rey 37, Christel House Academy 11

Randolph Southern 42, Northeastern 34

S. Ripley 50, Batesville 36

Seeger 50, Crawfordsville 30

Southwestern (Shelby) 53, Waldron 48

Tri-West 61, Indian Creek 58

Union Co. 54, Milan 48

Washington 44, N. Knox 38

Wood Memorial 34, Perry Central 28

Henryville Tip-Off Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Madison Shawe 38, Clarksville 37

Pool B

Henryville 55, Crothersville 32

Southwestern (Hanover) 53, Austin 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Marion vs. Madison-Grant, ppd. to Nov 19.

