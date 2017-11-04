Feng fires 63 to take sole lead at Japan Classic

IBARAKI, Japan (AP) - Defending champion Shanshan Feng fired a 9-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Tour's Japan Classic.
Feng carded seven birdies and an eagle at the Taiheiyo Club to move to 15-under 129, two strokes ahead of Japan's Ai Suzuki, who was in sole possession of second place after a 65.
Feng is aiming to become the first golfer on the LPGA Tour to defend a title in 2017.
Charley Hull of England had six birdies and an eagle for at 64 that put her in a tie for third at 10-under 134 with South Korean Min Young Lee.
Stacy Lewis shot a 67 and was tied for fifth with Anna Nordqvist, Lizette Salas and Japanese golfers Momoko Ueda and Ayaka Watanabe.
Lexi Thompson struggled with the conditions and offset three bogeys with three birdies for a 72 that left her in a tie for 42nd.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >>
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
The Trump administration says it was misled by attorneys for an immigrant teen in federal custody who had sought and obtained an abortion following a lawsuit.More >>
The Trump administration says it was misled by attorneys for an immigrant teen in federal custody who had sought and obtained an abortion following a lawsuit.More >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remainMore >>
Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remainMore >>
Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroomMore >>
Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroomMore >>
Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terroristsMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terroristsMore >>
House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeownersMore >>
House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeownersMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>