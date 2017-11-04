Communication equipment stolen from disabled KY teen

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE/LEX18) - The family of an Anderson County teen is asking for the community's help to give a disabled teen back her voice.

The Franklin County Sheriff Department said that Layne Barlow's, 14, communication tools were stolen while she was at church. According to WLEX, without her $17,000 Tobii Dynavox laptop and phone, Barlow cannot communicate with anyone.

The technology was stolen Wednesday while Barlow was at church with her grandparents, investigators said. The thief noticed the family's van was unlocked and stole the laptop, cell phone, and other electronics, Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton told WLEX.

The girl's family and Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton are now pleading for the community's help.

"Better off to do it now and turn it in no questions asked, because shortly it's going to be too late when we come knocking on your door," Melton said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. A GoFundMe has been set up for the Layne. Click here to donate.

