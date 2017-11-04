Vandeweghe, Goerges advance to WTA Elite Trophy final

ZHUHAI, China (AP) - Julia Goerges will take on CoCo Vandeweghe in the WTA Elite Trophy final on Sunday.
Vandeweghe advanced with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 win over rising Australian star Ashleigh Barty on Saturday, while Goerges held serve throughout in her 6-3, 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Anastasija Sevastova.
"I think my results through my whole career have always been early exits or I go deep in tournaments," Vandeweghe said. "I play better the more I play on the court. I like to compete. I feel more comfortable, more confident with my strokes."
Vandeweghe is looking for her first WTA title of the year. After this tournament she will travel to Minsk to be part of the United States team at the Fed Cup final against Belarus.
Goerges has won eight straight matches, including the Kremlin Cup title in Moscow last month.
"I would say it probably helps me a bit to have played already a lot of finals this year and to just come from a tournament win," the German said.
The tournament in Zhuhai features the leading players on the women's tour who didn't qualify for the WTA Finals in Singapore last week. The 12-player draw was divided into four groups of three, with the winner of each group advancing to the semifinals.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
