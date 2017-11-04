Police searching for high speed chase suspect

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a suspect that led authorities on a high-speed chase in late October.

Charles Bruener, 31, has a warrant out for his arrest for the Oct. 21 chase incident as well as three additional, active warrants out of Pendleton County.

Mason County police are asking that you send them a private message on their Facebook or call (606) 564-3309 if you have information.

All calls can remain anonymous.

