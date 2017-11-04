Police searching for high speed chase suspect

More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.More >>
The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.More >>
Lufkin police have released video of a suspect who robbed a store and shot and killed a customer.More >>
