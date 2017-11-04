Biology student's extra credit video goes viral

As of Saturday morning, the video received over 470,000 views on Youtube. (Source: Julien Turner/YouTube)

ATLANTA, GA (WAVE) - A Morehouse College sophomore is going viral after he went above and beyond on biology assignment.

Julien Turner, 19, a sophomore at Morehouse and his brother Justen, 15, created an extra credit video for Julien's biology class. Julien's biology professor challenged the class to make a video about mitosis and meiosis.

His rap over the Lil Uzi song "XO TourLlif3" quickly went viral after it was posted on Wednesday.

As of Saturday morning, the video received over 470,000 views on Youtube and was retweeted over 110,000 times.

In a Reddit Post, Justen said the pair had been filmmaking for six years and "It's funny that our lowest quality production is the one that blows up, but it does capture our creativity."

By the way, Julien did get extra credit for the video.

