KSP investigating Muhlenberg Co. homicide; suspect considered armed & dangerous

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are seeking information and the whereabouts of a man, they believe is responsible for killing a Muhlenberg County man.

According to the press release from KSP, a homicide investigation is underway after a deceased man was found in the his yard on State Route 2270 East. The release states, sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, Tony Faith, 37-years-old, began arguing with his neighbor Rickie Jones, 59-years-old.

Faith's wife, who last saw her husband as he was walking back outside to confront Jones, went to sleep after seeing her husband walk out. When she awoke Saturday, she found Faith in their front yard, deceased, the report states.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP at 270-676-3313. Jones is described as: 6'6; 300 lbs; Gray hair; Blue eyes

