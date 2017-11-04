Search continues for potential 'armed & dangerous' Muhlenberg Co. murder suspect

Kentucky State Police are seeking information and the whereabouts of a man they believe is responsible for killing a Muhlenberg County man.

KSP said a homicide investigation is underway after a deceased man was found in his yard on State Route 2270 East. The release states, sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, Tony Faith, 37-years-old, began arguing with his neighbor Rickie Jones, 59-years-old.

Faith's wife, who last saw her husband as he was walking back outside to confront Jones, went to sleep after seeing her husband walk out. When she awoke Saturday, she found Faith in their front yard, deceased, the report states.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement advises that you not approach him, but you should contact KSP at 270-676-3313. Jones is described as 6'6 and 300 lbs with Gray hair; Blue eyes

We're told Jones was caught on camera buying items from the Even Steven convenience store in Daviess County.

KSP said Jones is possibly traveling in a tan or golden Toyota Camry.

