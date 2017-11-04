Penn State, Michigan State in extended weather delay

(AP Photo/Al Goldis). Penn State receiver Saeed Blacknall (13) scores a touchdown on a 27-yard pass against Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) and Khari Willis (27) as he is followed by Penn State's DaeSean Hamilton (5) during the first half of an NCAA c...

(AP Photo/Al Goldis). Michigan State receiver Darrell Stewart (25) catches a pass for a 7-yard touchdown against Penn State's Troy Apke (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

(AP Photo/Al Goldis). Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, top, is upended by Michigan State's David Dowell (6) and Chris Frey (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

(AP Photo/Al Goldis). The Michigan State-Penn State NCAA college football game is delayed by weather during the first half, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - No. 7 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan State are in a long weather delay, with the Nittany Lions leading 14-7 in the second quarter Saturday.

The game was halted with 7:58 to go in the quarter on a chilly, rainy day in East Lansing. Lightning was visible in the area. The game is not projected to restart until 5:30 p.m. at the earliest, more than four hours after the delay began.

Trace McSorley already has thrown for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State, setting a school record with his 49th career TD pass. Heisman Trophy candidate Saquon Barkley has only 1 yard on three carries, but he did complete a 20-yard pass in the first quarter.

Michigan State's Brian Lewerke has thrown for 159 yards and a touchdown.

