Penn State, Michigan State resume game after weather delay

(AP Photo/Al Goldis). Penn State receiver Saeed Blacknall (13) scores a touchdown on a 27-yard pass against Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) and Khari Willis (27) as he is followed by Penn State's DaeSean Hamilton (5) during the first half of an NCAA c...

(AP Photo/Al Goldis). Michigan State receiver Darrell Stewart (25) catches a pass for a 7-yard touchdown against Penn State's Troy Apke (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

(AP Photo/Al Goldis). Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, top, is upended by Michigan State's David Dowell (6) and Chris Frey (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

(AP Photo/Al Goldis). The Michigan State-Penn State NCAA college football game is delayed by weather during the first half, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - No. 7 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan State have resumed their game after a weather delay of nearly 3½ hours, with the Nittany Lions leading 14-7 in the second quarter Saturday.

The game was halted with 7:58 to go in the quarter on a chilly, rainy day in East Lansing. Lightning was visible in the area. At one point, the game was not projected to restart until 5:30 p.m. at the earliest, but the weather cleared and the next snap took place shortly before 4:40 p.m.

Trace McSorley threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State before the delay, setting a school record with his 49th career TD pass. Heisman Trophy candidate Saquon Barkley had only 1 yard on three carries, but he did complete a 20-yard pass in the first quarter.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.