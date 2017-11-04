KSP: Rand Paul assaulted at Bowling Green home on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.

The release states Kentucky State Troopers responded to Paul's residence in Warren County after a report of an assault around 3:21 p.m. on Friday, November 3.

Senator Paul's communications director issued the following statement:

"Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police."

According to KSP, after they got to Paul's house, they determined Rene Boucher intentionally assaulted Paul, causing a minor injury.

Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green was arrested and charged with one count of Fourth Degree Assault.

According to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, Boucher is a retired physician.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing. Boucher is being held at the Warren County Detention Center.

