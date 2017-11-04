UPDATE: Rand Paul suffered five broken ribs in alleged assault

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.

A spokesperson for Paul confirmed the senator suffered five broken ribs in the incident.

The release states Kentucky State Troopers responded to Paul's residence in Warren County after a report of an assault around 3:21 p.m. on Friday, November 3.

Kentucky State Police says the FBI is now investigating to see if the assault was politically motivated.

WAVE 3 News has confirmed Boucher and Paul are neighbors.

A neighbor told Wave 3 News affiliate WNKY said that Paul was mowing his lawn at the time of the assault.

According to the neighbor, Senator Paul and Boucher have had ongoing problems. Senator Paul and Boucher share a corner adjacent to their homes.

Senator Paul's communications director issued the following statement:

"Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police."

According to KSP, after they got to Paul's house, they determined Rene Boucher intentionally assaulted Paul, causing a minor injury.

Boucher, 59, of Bowling Green was arrested and charged with one count of Fourth Degree Assault. That is a misdemeanor.

Rand Paul tweeted about the incident on Sunday morning saying: "Kelley and I appreciate the overwhelming support after Friday’s unfortunate event. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers."

According to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, Boucher is a retired physician, as of February, 2015. He was licensed in 1998.

According to records obtained by WAVE 3 News, he graduated from the University of Des Moines Osteopathic Med & Surgery.

WAVE 3 News was also able to confirm Boucher was a registered Democrat, but that registration in Rhode Island was canceled. On his Facebook page, Boucher's previous posts have been politically charged, showing frustration with President Donald Trump. We did not find any posts mentioning Senator Paul.

Records show Boucher's home is also in Bowling Green. It is valued at $740,000.

Boucher is being held at the Warren County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

