Louisville Cricket Club opens field

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local club is putting Louisville on the map when it comes to cricket. The Louisville Cricket Club, with help from Louisville Metro, has opened a cricket field at Hays Kennedy Park.

Partnering with the Louisville Sports Commission and Louisville Metro Parks, the city invested $150,000 in the cricket field. The field, at Hays Kennedy Park, is named after cricketer Sunil M. Gavascar.

"He [Gavascar] is like the Muhammad Ali of cricket," cricket player Jai Bokey said.

The plan is to expand the facility with bleachers, a club house and more players.

"To find cricket in Louisville was a blessing," Bokey said.

Bokey has been in Louisville since 2001. He moved to Louisville from India, like many of the other cricket club members,

"You are away from friends and people you grew up with and then you find someone you can interact with," Bokey said.

The board began planning in late 2013. At the time the club only had about 20 members.

"We want to become a more global community and I think cricket adds a lot of value to that," cricketer Uday Bahunutula said

Board members of the Cricket Club showed off their game wounds, a broken finger and scratches. Club member Jai Bokey said it's worth it.

Cricket club members Nikhil Deo and Uday Bahunutula explained the 22-player game

"It's almost the same size as a baseball but a little bit harder," Nikhil Deo said.

The batting team tries to score as many runs as they can by hitting the ball around the field and running between two bases.

"Like in baseball you have the bases and the outfield,” Uday Bahunutula said. “We don't have three bases. We have two bases on the pitch."

In Louisville the cricket season is from March to October.

The club now has 50 members. They hope to attract more players.

"I invite everyone from Louisville to come and look at this amazing facility which belongs to all of us, because it is in our city," Kishore Maranganti said.

For more information on the Louisville Cricket Club visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LouisvilleCricketClub or email them at louisvillecricketclub@gmail.com.



