McCracken Co. crash sends 4 to hospital

Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
The Louisville Cricket Club, with help from Louisville Metro, has opened a cricket field at Hays Kennedy Park.More >>
The Louisville Cricket Club, with help from Louisville Metro, has opened a cricket field at Hays Kennedy Park.More >>
As of Saturday morning, the video received over 470,000 views on Youtube.More >>
As of Saturday morning, the video received over 470,000 views on Youtube.More >>
During the calls, the scammers falsely claimed the victims had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to attend jury duty.More >>
During the calls, the scammers falsely claimed the victims had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to attend jury duty.More >>
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.More >>