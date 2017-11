Grizzlies' backups, 3-point shooting, too much for Clippers

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker). Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) grabs a rebound over Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker). Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, defends against a shot by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker). Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari (8) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mike Conley scored 22 points and the Memphis Grizzlies made 13 3-pointers and dominated off the bench to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 on Saturday.

Marc Gasol added 21 points and Tyreke Evans had 20 to top four reserves in double figures. The Memphis backups outscored the Los Angeles reserves 55-22.

Blake Griffin had 30 points for the Clippers, and Patrick Beverley had 23.

The Clippers were 4 of 26 from 3-point range, while the Grizzlies went 13 of 31.

The Grizzlies led from early in the first period. The Clippers caught Memphis at 68 midway through the third quarter, but could never regain the lead. The Grizzlies responded by jumping back to a 10-point lead.

Memphis led by 12 points in the second quarter, before settling for a 60-56 lead at the half. The Grizzlies were getting their usual healthy output from the bench, while the Clippers' offense centered around Griffin.

With Conley hitting half of his six 3-point attempts, the Grizzlies led 51-39 before a six-point run brought the Clippers back in the game.

Griffin scored 10 of Los Angeles' 25 points in the first quarter, Memphis taking an early two-point lead.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: After playing six of their first eight games at home, Saturday marked the first of five consecutive road games. . Entering Saturday the Memphis reserves had outscored opposing bench players 344-198.

Clippers: Recalled rookie guard Jawun Evans from its development team. The 6-foot Evans, out of Oklahoma State, had played two games with Los Angeles before being sent to its nearby Ontario affiliate.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Return to Staples Center on Sunday to play the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clippers: Have back-to-back 12:30 p.m. games, returning to Staples Center Sunday to meet the Miami Heat.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.