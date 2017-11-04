Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lawrence North 61, Gary Lighthouse 34
Bedford N. Lawrence 45, Mooresville 42
Bloomfield 53, Brown Co. 49, 3OT
Bloomington North 62, Guerin Catholic 43
Boone Grove 71, Hammond 39
Borden 43, Cannelton 41
Carmel 66, Homestead 55
Columbus East 54, Floyd Central 39
Culver Academy 45, S. Bend Clay 25
Ev. Central 65, Terre Haute North 48
Ft. Wayne North 75, Muncie Burris 36
Heritage Christian 74, E. Central 57
Heritage Hills 45, Dubois 34
Lafayette Jeff 55, Delphi 33
Marion 70, Lafayette Harrison 49
Mississinewa 75, Taylor 54
N. Central (Farmersburg) 71, S. Knox 69
N. Putnam 28, N. Vermillion 26
New Albany 62, Ev. Bosse 44
Penn 48, NorthWood 33
Silver Creek 40, Jennings Co. 38, OT
Southmont 29, Clinton Central 26
Tri-County 57, Pioneer 52
W. Noble 68, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 18
Wabash 54, Blackford 17
|Fishers Tip-Off Classic
Fishers 66, Southport 39
Hamilton Southeastern 60, Indpls Ben Davis 57
|Henryville Tip-Off Tournament
|Seventh Place
Crothersville 84, Indpls Manual 62
|Lake Central Classic
Indpls N. Central 61, Elkhart Central 41
Indpls N. Central 53, Lake Central 47
Michigan City Marquette 69, Elkhart Central 44
|Morristown Classic
Shenandoah 54, Morristown 47
Shenandoah 58, Tri-Central 41
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Andrean vs. Hebron, ppd.
