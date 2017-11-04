Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



Lawrence North 61, Gary Lighthouse 34

Bedford N. Lawrence 45, Mooresville 42

Bloomfield 53, Brown Co. 49, 3OT

Bloomington North 62, Guerin Catholic 43

Boone Grove 71, Hammond 39

Borden 43, Cannelton 41

Carmel 66, Homestead 55

Columbus East 54, Floyd Central 39

Culver Academy 45, S. Bend Clay 25

Ev. Central 65, Terre Haute North 48

Ft. Wayne North 75, Muncie Burris 36

Heritage Christian 74, E. Central 57

Heritage Hills 45, Dubois 34

Lafayette Jeff 55, Delphi 33

Marion 70, Lafayette Harrison 49

Mississinewa 75, Taylor 54

N. Central (Farmersburg) 71, S. Knox 69

N. Putnam 28, N. Vermillion 26

New Albany 62, Ev. Bosse 44

Penn 48, NorthWood 33

Silver Creek 40, Jennings Co. 38, OT

Southmont 29, Clinton Central 26

Tri-County 57, Pioneer 52

W. Noble 68, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 18

Wabash 54, Blackford 17

Fishers Tip-Off Classic

Fishers 66, Southport 39

Hamilton Southeastern 60, Indpls Ben Davis 57

Henryville Tip-Off Tournament Seventh Place

Crothersville 84, Indpls Manual 62

Lake Central Classic

Indpls N. Central 61, Elkhart Central 41

Indpls N. Central 53, Lake Central 47

Michigan City Marquette 69, Elkhart Central 44

Morristown Classic

Shenandoah 54, Morristown 47

Shenandoah 58, Tri-Central 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Andrean vs. Hebron, ppd.

