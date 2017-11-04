No. 5 Irish survive injury scares, beat Wake Forest 48-37

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush smiles as he points to teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in South Bend, Ind.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love, left, runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in South Bend,...

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford looks to pass against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in South Bend, Ind.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Notre Dame offensive line Mike McGlinchey (68) talks with offensive line Quentin Nelson (56) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in South Bend, Ind.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in South Bend, Ind.

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Brandon Wimbush passed for a career-high 280 yards, ran for two touchdowns and shook off an injury as No. 5 Notre Dame won its seventh straight, beating Wake Forest 48-37 on Saturday in a game in which Irish running back Josh Adams missed the second half because of a concussion.

Adams left the field late in the first quarter and Wimbush (knee) joined him late in the first half as Notre Dame Stadium grew silent in a hurry. Wimbush who was hit on his planted left leg after a 28-yard gain. He left the field on his own power

Wimbush returned for the second half while Adams rode a stationary bike on the sideline as the Irish (8-1, No. 3 CFP) totaled season highs in passing (340) and total yards (720) to set up a showdown with No. 9 Miami (No. 10 CFP) next Saturday.

Wake Forest (5-3) did not go down without a fight, piling up 587 yards in offense against a defense directed by former Demon Deacons coordinator Mike Elko.

Wimbush was 15-of-30 passing and threw a 34-yard touchdown to sophomore Chase Claypool, who had a career-high 180 yards on nine receptions. Wimbush also had 110 yards on 12 carries and the second TD was a 50-yarder in the second quarter.

Adams, who was fifth nationally with 1,169 yards entering the game, exited after gaining just 22 yards on five carries. His injury occurred when he dove into a pile after a Wimbush fumble with about 2½ minutes left in the first quarter. Adams underwent concussion protocol, was cleared but did not return and didn't need to - the nation's No. 6 rushing offense, averaging just under 318 yards a game, gained 383 on the capable legs of Wimbush, Deon McIntosh (63 yards) and four others who surpassed Adams' output.

Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford threw for 331 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing) and running back Matt Colburn became the first back to run for 100 yards against Notre Dame this season, finishing with 120.

TAKEAWAYS

Wake Forest: For the second straight week, Wolford and the offense had big games. A week after totaling 625 total yards, with Wolford throwing for 461 yards and 5 TDs, he threw for 331 against the Irish. But the Demon Deacons remain one win short of bowl eligibility.

Notre Dame: The Irish showed their depth after the injuries to Wimbush and Adams. Sophomore backup QB Ian Book threw a 1-yard TD pass when Wimbush got hurt and then rushed for 54 yards after Wimbush's day was over. Tony Jones Jr. (59), wide receiver Kevin Stepherson (42) and Dexter Willliams (33) all surpassed Adams, who was hurt a day after Notre Dame began selling "33Trucking" hats (Adams wears No. 33) to tout his Heisman Trophy candidacy and aid a hardship fund for athletes.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame was third in the first College Football Playoff rankings behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama and just ahead of No. 4 Clemson and did nothing to hurt its position. The next rankings will be released Tuesday night.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Plays at Syracuse next Saturday.

Notre Dame: Plays at Miami next Saturday.

__

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.