Deadly accident kills pedestrian in downtown Louisville

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in downtown Louisville Saturday night. The incident happened at Roy Wilkins Ave. and W. Jefferson. MetroSafe said that the call came in at 8:07 p.m. WAVE 3 News is on the scene. This story will be updated. Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
Governor Bevin issued a statement Saturday on alleged misconduct from members of the Kentucky House of Representatives.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
The Louisville Cricket Club, with help from Louisville Metro, has opened a cricket field at Hays Kennedy Park.More >>
As of Saturday morning, the video received over 470,000 views on Youtube.More >>
