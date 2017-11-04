Deadly accident kills pedestrian in downtown Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in downtown Louisville Saturday night. 

The incident happened at Roy Wilkins Ave. and W. Jefferson.

MetroSafe said that the call came in at 8:07 p.m.

WAVE 3 News is on the scene. This story will be updated.

