UPDATE: LMPD searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in downtown Louisville Saturday night. Police report it was a hit-and-run.

Police are asking for help finding the driver of a blue Ford Mustang they believe was involved in the wreck.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the victim, an adult male, was intoxicated and laying in the street near 11th and Jefferson Streets around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver of the Mustang hit the man, and he became lodged under the vehicle for a short distance. After the pedestrian was unlodged from the car, the driver continued for several hundred feet before parking on West Muhammad Ali near 12th Street.

The driver then got out and fled on foot, and is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. LMPD reports that detectives are interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).

