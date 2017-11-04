Gun Runner scores Breeders' Cup Classic victory

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Mickael Barzalona celebrates after riding Talismanic to victory in the Longines Turf horse race during the Breeders' Cup, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Del Mar, Calif.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - There's a new king in horse racing and it's Gun Runner.

The 4-year-old colt won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic by 2 1/4 lengths Saturday, sending rival Arrogate to a third straight career-ending defeat at Del Mar.

Gun Runner ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.29 and paid $6.80, $4.40 and $3.20.

Collected returned $5.60 and $4, while West Coast was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $3.60.

Arrogate finished in a dead-heat for fifth with Gunnevera, done in once again at the seaside track north of San Diego. It was the scene of two losses during the summer.

He hasn't been the same horse since his dominant wins in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup and the $10 million Dubai World Cup earlier this year that made him the sport's richest thoroughbred with over $17 million in earnings.

The Dubai race was the last time Gun Runner lost. Since then, he's emerged stronger than ever with four consecutive victories.

Arrogate was a slight 2-1 favorite over Gun Runner, trained by Steve Asmussen, who last won the Classic in 2007 with Curlin.

Bob Baffert saddled a record four horses in pursuit of a record fourth straight win in the Classic. He finished 2-3 with Collected and West Coast, and was left to puzzle over another disappointing showing by Arrogate.

