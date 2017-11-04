Prankster tosses yellow dye into Lincoln Center's fountain

NEW YORK (AP) - A prankster has thrown yellow dye into the fountain at New York's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Photos posted on social media Saturday show lemon-yellow water gushing from the fountain, which sits in front of the Metropolitan Opera and is a popular tourist attraction that has been featured in movies including "Moonstruck" and "Ghostbusters."
The Daily News reports the fountain was turned off after suddenly changing color Saturday afternoon.
A Lincoln Center spokeswoman says security notified the police, who are looking for the prankster. She says the fountain is being cleaned.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
