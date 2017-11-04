Family concerned after lost dog able to escape from NKY animal shelter

Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,
A Texas DPS Trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish. DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.
