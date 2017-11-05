St. X captures state soccer title - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

St. X captures state soccer title

(Source: Todd Hoyer, WAVE 3 News) (Source: Todd Hoyer, WAVE 3 News)

(Louisville KY)
The St. Xavier Tigers shut down Daviess County three nil to capture the school's 13th state soccer title.  The Tigers' Conner George who scored a goal and recorded an assist, was named the tourney's MVP.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly