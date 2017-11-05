Sports Minute: Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 96-90 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls Saturday night. DeMarcus Cousins added 25 points and 11 rebounds - 18 and seven after halftime - to help the Pelicans snap a six-game, regular-season losing streak to the Bulls. Both teams looked sluggish completing their first back-to-backs of the season. The Bulls shot 35.4 percent from the field to the Pelicans' 40.2 percent.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Hurts passed for a touchdown and ran for a score and Number 1 Alabama sweated out a bruising 24-10 victory over 19th ranked LSU Saturday night. The game took a toll on Alabama defenders. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick went down a couple of times in the first half and played a situational role in the second. Linebacker Mack Wilson was carted to the locker room before halftime and then fellow linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton walked straight there with an apparent knee injury.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Nick Fitzgerald ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns to lead Number 21 Mississippi State over UMass 34-23 Saturday. The Bulldogs trailed 20-13 at halftime, but scored two quick touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 27-20 advantage. UMass pulled within 27-23 on a short field goal in the fourth quarter, but couldn't move the ball in the final minutes.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jordan Ta'amu threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 5 seconds remaining, pushing Mississippi past Kentucky for a wild 37-34 victory on Saturday. Moments after officials determined that Ta'amu was down before fumbling the ball away to Kentucky, Metcalf pulled down the quarterback's throw in the left corner of the end zone and kept his feet inbounds to spark a huge celebration for the Rebels.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - John Kelly ran for two touchdowns and 79 yards Saturday as Tennessee withstood an injury to starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in a 24-10 victory over Southern Mississippi that snapped the Volunteers' four-game losing streak. Tennessee avoided its first five-game skid since 1988.

