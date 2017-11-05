New Albany Police investigating fatal overnight shooting

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened just after 1 Sunday morning in the area of Charlestown Road near Old Ford Road. Police were first called there on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found an adult male outside, near the Marathon station.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Neighbors: Ongoing feud led to alleged assault on Rand Paul as he mowed lawn

+ LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run

+ Oldham County officials issue phone scam warning

Police say there does not appear to be a public safety risk, however no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Albany Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.