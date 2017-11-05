Warrants issued in connection with New Albany homicide

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany Prosecutor Keith Henderson announced Thursday, two arrest warrants have been issued in connection with New Albany's most recent homicide.

Arrest warrants were issued by Henderson's office for Michael Baines III and Robert Sheckles Jr., both of Jeffersonville. Probable cause affidavits were filed for the charge of murder for both, according to Henderson.

"These individuals are dangerous, and they have not been apprehended yet," Henderson said.

NAPD said Eddie "Benard" Hamilton, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest just after 1 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened in the area of Charlestown Road near Old Ford Road. Police were first called to the scene on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found Hamilton outside, near the Marathon station.

Police say Hamilton was shot "execution style", following a dispute at the nearby bar, Mac's Hideaway.

NAPD Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Techs continue to investigate this case. Police said there does not appear to be a public safety risk, however, no suspects are in custody.

Chief Todd Bailey stated in a press release, "New Albany continues to be a safe community with a very low rate of violent crime. The preliminary investigation into this case shows it to be isolated in a very safe location."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Albany Police Department.

An update on the investigation is expected on Monday.

